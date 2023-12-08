CNN —

At Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley reiterated her pledge to ban the Chinese social media platform TikTok in the United States, citing a statistic that the app makes people more antisemitic.

“We really do need to ban TikTok once and for all and let me tell you why. For every 30 minutes that someone watches TikTok, every day, they become 17% more antisemitic, more pro-Hamas based on doing that.”

Facts First: Haley’s campaign pointed CNN to a survey analysis published on X by a data scientist, which she misrepresented on the debate stage. Furthermore, the team that conducted the original survey told CNN it was never designed to support a claim like Haley’s.

How did Haley make such a claim? Blame it on a bad game of telephone.

The Haley campaign told CNN she was referring to a story from the New York Sun, which cites the analysis of a survey posted on X and Github last week.

The analysis was shared by Anthony Goldbloom, a data scientist who commissioned the survey from a data intelligence company called Generation Lab.