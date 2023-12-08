MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kremlin on June 30, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Indonesian President and current Chairman of G20 Widodo is visiting Ukraine and Russia this week. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
The Russian presidential election is scheduled to be held in March 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will seek re-election in March 2024, in a move that could see him retain power until at least 2030.

Putin made the announcement after a ceremony at the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian president, TASS said.

Putin will bid for his fifth presidential term at the elections, set to take place on March 17, 2024, as he aims to solidify his continuous hold on power as head of state or prime minister for more than two decades.

The upcoming elections will also mark the first time that residents of the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, annexed by Russia during the conflict, will participate in the presidential elections.

The international community previously condemned local elections in these regions, organized by Russian-backed officials, as a sham.

The Kremlin has not yet released an official statement on Putin’s candidacy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.