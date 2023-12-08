CNN —

In a procession through the streets of Dublin, Ireland paid tribute on Friday to Shane MacGowan, lead singer of the Anglo-Irish band The Pogues, who died last week at age 65.

A horse-drawn carriage carried his coffin, draped in the Irish flag, through the streets while mourners paid their respects quietly by the roadside.

MacGowan’s music accompanied the funeral procession in both planned and spontaneous forms.

Crowds gathered in Dublin to pay tribute to Shane MacGowan. Liam McBurney/AP

The procession paused as the Artane Band, a marching band of young musicians, played his most famous hit, the Christmas song “Fairytale of New York,” while the gathered crowd sang along.

Elsewhere in the crowd, musicians performed “Dirty Old Town,” first recorded by English folk singer Ewan MacColl and later popularized by The Pogues while others played The Pogues’ 1985 single “A Pair of Brown Eyes.”

On Thursday, MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, expressed her gratitude on Instagram that “so many beautiful people are pouring their hearts and souls into making it magnificent and magical and memorable for him and for us who are left behind.”

She added: “Shane hated funerals and he refused to go to them with a few rare exceptions. So it’s incredible to think that so many people want to come to his.”

Shane MacGowan died last week aged 65. Danny Elwes/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

The “Fairytale of New York” singer died on November 30 after a prolonged period of ill health, according to social media posts by Clarke.

He had been discharged from Dublin’s St. Vincent’s Hospital on November 22 after receiving treatment there for an infection, Clarke said.

Beginning at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) on South Lotts Road, the procession for MacGowan will wind along a three-kilometer (two-mile) route through central Dublin, a statement released by the Irish police said.

After the procession, MacGowan’s funeral will take place at the St. Mary of the Rosary church in Nenagh, a small town about 100 miles west of Dublin, Father Pat Gilbert, the priest overseeing the service, told Ireland’s public broadcaster, RTE.

“We will have the rite of reception, we’ll have mass and we’ll have the rite of final accommodation interspersed with pieces of his music which will be performed by some of his friends,” he said.

MacGowan had grappled with multiple health issues in recent years and used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015.

Last year, he was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes an inflammation of the brain.

And MacGowan received a full set of dental implants in 2015 after losing several teeth as a result of his heavy drug and alcohol use.

Clarke added on Instagram that “if you don’t want to come to the funeral Shane would definitely understand, he wouldn’t want to go either!”

“But if you want to remember him, the next time you see a homeless person stop give them your time and your compassion and your respect and treat them like a brother or a sister.”