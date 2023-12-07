CNN —

One of the key sticking points at the global climate summit underway in Dubai is fossil fuels, the main driver of the climate crisis. The big question is whether countries will agree to a phase-out of oil, gas and coal, a phase-down — or neither. The difference in these small words will determine the world’s response to our rapidly warming future.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

1. Presidential debate

Four Republican candidates vying to emerge as the party’s top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primary met Wednesday night in Alabama for their fourth debate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy repeatedly attacked former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, at times accusing her of corruption. Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed Ramaswamy for changing positions and defended Haley against his attacks. There are now less than six weeks until the pivotal Iowa caucuses, a tradition that has historically served as a test of campaigns’ organizational strength before the party determines its nominee.

2. Las Vegas shooting

Three people are dead and one person is in stable condition after a shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, police said on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as a 67-year-old career college professor, is also dead. His connection to UNLV is unknown at this time. Police said the suspect fired shots outside of a hall where students were gathering and playing games. “What happened today is a heinous, unforgivable crime … If it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken,” Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill said. The shooting marks the 80th school shooting in the US this year.

Video Ad Feedback 'He is not what I expected': Reporter on what we know about the UNLV suspect 01:07 - Source: CNN

3. Israel

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza will open today for dozens of foreign nationals and dual citizens to exit the war-torn strip, according to Egyptian authorities. More than 60 US citizens are among the dozens of foreign nationals set to leave, alongside nationals of Romania, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Rafah is the only border crossing in Gaza not controlled by Israel and the last remaining outlet for supplies. It has been a vital lifeline for aid to enter the enclave and for people to escape the fighting since Israel’s war with Hamas began in October.

4. Foreign aid