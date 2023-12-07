DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 14th hole during Day Four of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm, currently ranked No. 3 in the world and the reigning Masters champion, is poised to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, according to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said a deal is set to be announced this week – provided talks don’t fall apart.

Later Thursday, ESPN said Rahm had indeed agreed to leave the PGA Tour for the breakaway tour. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, stated the three-year deal included an ownership stake in a new LIV Golf team.

CNN has repeatedly sought responses from LIV Golf and Rahm’s representation seeking clarity on the 29-year-old Spaniard’s plans.

Should Rahm move to the Saudi-backed professional golf tour, it comes during a pivotal month for both the PGA Tour and LIV. The two sides are working to finalize by December 31 the proposed framework for joining forces. The announcement for the proposed partnership was announced in June.