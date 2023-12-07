CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Hayden Hurst #81 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled after a catch during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, his father announced on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday.

Hurst’s father, Jerry, said he was diagnosed by an independent neurologist after the 30-year-old sustained a concussion during the team’s Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.

“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back,” his father said. “Prayers appreciated!”

Post-traumatic amnesia is when a person forgets parts of what happened before and after an injury.

On Wednesday, despite still being in concussion protocol, Hurst returned to practice in a limited capacity, a team spokesperson told CNN.

Hurst has missed the last three games.

CNN has reached out to Hurst’s representation for comment.

Hurst was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of South Carolina. He signed a three-year contract with the Panthers this past offseason. Hurst has caught 18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown this season.

In his six-year career, Hurst has also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

