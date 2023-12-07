CNN —

CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the third Republican presidential debate of the 2024 race. The views expressed in these commentaries are their own.

Errol Louis CNN

The wild, final Republican presidential debate of 2023, filled with vicious, personal attacks by the candidates, demonstrated once again that the nomination is Donald Trump’s to lose because all but one of his challengers are too frightened to take him on directly.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, identified the stakes early in the debate by going directly after Trump. “The truth needs to be spoken. He is unfit,” he said. “There is no bigger issue in this race.”

But the other three candidates failed to follow Christie’s lead, and instead tore into one another.

“Nikki, you were bankrupt when you left the UN,” Vivek Ramaswamy said to Nikki Haley early in the debate, accusing her of enriching herself since leaving the government by her ties to big corporations. “You are corrupt.”

Later, in case anyone had missed the point, Ramaswamy held up a notepad on which he had scrawled “NIKKI = CORRUPT” in big letters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked Haley as well, accusing her of bowing to the wishes of her fast-growing network of big-money contributors.

“Nikki will cave to those big donors when it counts,” DeSantis charged.

Haley tried to shake it off: “I love all the attention fellas, thank you,” she responded, denying the allegations of corruption.

But like DeSantis and Ramaswamy, the former South Carolina governor never truly answered the spot-on observation by Christie about the former president and Republican frontrunner: “His conduct is unacceptable. He is unfit.”

With a commanding lead in Iowa, where caucus votes will be cast in 40 days, Trump has boycotted the debates, secure in the knowledge that his would-be rivals would largely avoid mentioning him — positively or negatively — in every debate.

“This is the problem with my three colleagues: They’re afraid to offend Donald Trump,” Christie said, in the most clear description of the stakes. “You have to be willing to offend with the truth.”

For all the insults and attacks, the candidates other than Christie did their best to avoid offending the front-runner. It was, collectively, their one clear success.

Errol Louis is a political anchor of Spectrum News, a network of local news channels.

Geoff Duncan: Haley’s success continues – but it’s far from enough

Geoff Duncan CNN

Two things were true heading into Wednesday night’s GOP fourth and final presidential debate: former US Ambassador Nikki Haley had momentum and former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner, despite his legal challenges. After this debate, it seems clear Haley knows ignoring Trump is not an option and she is preparing to take him on.

In two of the three early states, Haley has emerged as the clear second place candidate to Trump. In Iowa, a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll showed Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tied at 16%, after a 10-point surge from Haley, and Trump with a 27-point lead. In New Hampshire, a University of New Hampshire/CNN poll last month put Haley at 20% and DeSantis at 9% – and Trump at the top with 42%. In South Carolina, a CNN poll conducted by SSRS in October showed Trump at 53% and Haley at 22%, double her nearest competitor.

Her success made her an immediate target. As Haley deflected broadsides from DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, she also turned her fire toward Trump, criticizing him by name on issues important to GOP voters, including China and spending.

To be sure, Haley could do more to stand up to Trump. No candidate in the race has been willing to take on the former president with more vigor than former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. As he pointed out, Trump is an “angry, bitter man,” and he rightly took his competitors to task for indicating that they could support even a convicted Trump in a previous debate.

Two things are necessary for Republicans to dethrone Trump: consolidation of the field and a willingness to take on the frontrunner. We’ve achieved the former – Wednesday’s debate was half the size of the fourth showdown in 2015. Let’s hope this matchup marked the start of the latter.

Geoff Duncan, a CNN political contributor and Republican, served as Georgia’s lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023.

Kate Bedingfield: Biden got a lot of good fodder

Kate Bedingfield (CNN)

If you’re the Biden campaign, you probably didn’t see anything in tonight’s debate that changes the likelihood that former President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. What you did see is a Republican field that refuses to take on one of their biggest vulnerabilities in the general election: Their support for abortion bans.

There was not a single question tonight about the issue that has defined every election since the fall of Roe v Wade in June of 2022. Republicans can ignore it in their own primary debate, but they can’t ignore it at the ballot box.

The Biden campaign should call out that omission, press the issue with media and force the Republican candidates to answer for their extreme positions; they all have past votes and quotes supporting bans of some sort.

The president’s campaign can also use any number of moments throughout the evening to reinforce its message that the GOP is Trump’s party and that MAGA extremism is the cost of admission to be a Republican today.

Three of the four candidates didn’t speak up to say that Trump promising to be a dictator on day one was disqualifying, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemed to argue that Trump didn’t govern like enough of a dictator when he was in office and a President DeSantis would fix that. Only former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made a sustained and consistent argument against Trump throughout the debate, as he has in previous debates – and it doesn’t seem to be moving his numbers in the right direction.

For the Biden campaign, tonight gave them good fodder to push on issues that are general election vulnerabilities for Republicans and continue to paint the GOP as extreme.

Kate Bedingfield served as White House communications director in the Biden administration and was the deputy campaign manager on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Jill Filipovic: How Haley won the gender war

Jill Filipovic Courtesy Jill Filipovic

In the Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, one candidate was the clear target of most the ire. It wasn’t the far-and-away frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, who didn’t even bother showing up. It was Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador and former governor of South Carolina, who was hit with blow after blow from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy.

Haley is fair game for criticism. She is, after all, running for president. In New Hampshire and South Carolina, she’s running ahead of all three of the men on stage Wednesday night; in Iowa, she’s neck-and-neck with DeSantis. But the attacks on Haley were less measured critique than hostile indignation, a tone that DeSantis and Ramaswamy seemed to largely reserve for their attacks on her.

Ramaswamy was smarmy with everyone, but seemed particularly antagonistic to Haley, whom he has personally attacked throughout his campaign.

Despite the barrage, Haley held her own on stage, at one point refusing to even dignify Ramaswamy’s bashings with a response. The audience loved it, laughing and applauding in response.

Haley is striking a difficult balance, wanting to come across as a Thatcher-esque figure – a conservative woman who gets things done – without being painted as too feminist, domineering or schoolmarmish. Her dismissal of Ramaswamy fit the bill: She came off as above the fray, while he looked like an irritating child the adults decide is best ignored.

But she wasn’t the only one speaking in her defense. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who seems to be running less to win than to be a voice of anti-Trump reason, defended Haley at length from Ramaswamy at one standout moment. This, too, had a gendered element: Christie taking on the role of white knight, swooping into to defend Haley’s honor.

Perhaps he would have done the same for any other politician he respected. But the optics – the sense of Christie as a stand-up guy – wouldn’t have been quite as strong.

In a vacuum, this GOP debate would suggest that while the party hasn’t moved forward on women’s rights, it has progressed on its treatment of individual powerful women. After all, the three debate moderators were female, and while Haley was dog-piled by DeSantis and Ramaswamy, she wasn’t treated to the kind of hostile sexist attacks and condescension women in politics have so often seen, perhaps most notably 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the hands of Trump.

But Wednesday’s debate was far from the full picture: The most notoriously noxious and sexist candidate, who continues to enjoy the enthusiastic backing of his party and its voters, wasn’t even on the stage.

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and author of the book “OK Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind.”

Patrick T. Brown: Calvin Coolidge? Really?

Patrick T. Brown Courtesy Patrick T. Brown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have had his best debate of the campaign Wednesday night – whether it was too little, too late will be up to the voters. His first answer out of the gate dinged former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for her distance from the Republican Party base on issues like gender transition surgeries for youth, and he wasn’t afraid to mix it up with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at various points throughout the evening.

But DeSantis’ final answer to a moderator’s question left me questioning to what extent he has learned the lessons of former President Donald Trump. Asked which president he’d most like to model himself after, DeSantis avoided the predictable mention of Ronald Reagan by citing Calvin Coolidge, a favorite of limited-government-type conservatives. “Silent Cal knew the proper role of the federal government,” he said.

That may be so. But a Coolidge-inspired approach to federal policy – one that prioritized saying little and focusing on cutting spending – is one better fit for the Republican Party of the tea party era than for the brash, muscular vision embraced by Trump.

Applauding “Silent Cal” may win the hearts of conservative wonks, but it suggests that the Florida governor may still hew a little too closely to the pre-Trump consensus to appeal to the former president’s supporters.

Patrick T. Brown is a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank and advocacy group based in Washington, DC.

Roxanne Jones: Haley’s war talk won’t win her votes