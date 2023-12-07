CNN —

Paris Hilton took more than a minute to diaper her newborn son.

On a recent episode of the reality show “Paris in Love,” Hilton asked her sister Nicky Hilton, “Should I learn how to change his diaper?” about her new then-newborn son, Phoenix.

Paris Hilton admitted, “Okay, I’m scared” as she revealed to her sister that she had not yet changed her one-month-old’s diaper.

“I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you,” she told her baby boy. “Anything for Phoenix.”

What followed was a diaper changing lesson from her nanny and her sister.

Now the heiress/entrepreneur/DJ is getting plenty of practice.

She recently announced that she and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a second child, daughter London.

Earlier this year, Hilton explained to Glamour UK why she and Reum opted to use a surrogate to have their son.

“When I was in ‘The Simple Life,’ I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well,” she told the publication. “But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”