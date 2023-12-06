CNN —

Investigators still are searching for the motive of a shooter that killed three people Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a law enforcement source told CNN the suspect was a 67-year-old career college professor with connections to schools in other states.

The shooter died at the scene Wednesday after a confrontation with police outside of a university building, but authorities will not publicly identify that person until relatives have been notified, according to Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

The suspect had worked for schools in Georgia and North Carolina, but it is unknown whether he had any connection to UNLV, the law enforcement source told CNN.

The shooting began shortly before noon on the fourth floor of the university’s Beam Hall business school building, where students and professors were preparing for next week’s final exams, the sheriff said. Outside, students were gathered for an event with games, food and a Lego-building activity, he said.

The shooter moved through multiple floors before having an armed confrontation with law enforcement outside, which stopped the suspect, the sheriff said. It is unclear how the gunman died.

In addition to the three people killed by the shooter, one person was critically injured by gunfire, but that person’s condition later stabilized at a hospital, McMahill said. Four others were also taken to hospitals due to symptoms of panic attacks, he added.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or disclosed whether they include students or staff members.

“We watched a lot of fear across the faces of those young men and women at UNLV today,” sheriff said.

The shooting prompted a campus-wide shelter-in-place order as authorities rushed to stop the gunman and then methodically worked to clear and evacuate Beam Hall and nearby buildings, McMahill said, noting they found groups of students huddled behind many of the doors.

Students anxiously took shelter in the student union across the street from Beam Hall, listening to gunshots and then waiting for police to evacuate them, a student who declined to be named told CNN affiliate KVVU. “A lot of people were panicking,” she said.

“We all walked out of the building, hands up,” the student said. “They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere.”

The fear and panic on campus evoked memories of the Route 91 Harvest music festival massacre that devastated the city in 2017, which remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Wednesday’s tragedy marks the 80th school shooting in the US so far this year, 29 of which have been on university and college campuses, according to a CNN analysis.

The university has canceled all classes through Sunday but is still considering how the campus will operate next week, when final exams are set to begin, UNLV president Keith Whitfield wrote in a Wednesday post on the school’s website.

“Today is a tragic day for UNLV,” Whitfield wrote. “We’re all still in shock as we process the unfathomable event.”

“I’m grieving for the victims of today’s senseless shooting, and my heart breaks for the many students, faculty, staff, parents, loved ones and community members who suffered through hours of painful uncertainty while officers ensured that our campus was safe and secure again,” the university president added.

President Joe Biden expressed condolences for the families impacted by Wednesday’s Las Vegas shooting and a shooting spree in Texas this week. He also called on Republicans in Congress to work with Democrats to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“Together, we must do more to prevent more families, and more communities like Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas, from being ripped apart by gun violence,” Biden said.

‘It looked like every single cop in Las Vegas was at UNLV’

Police began receiving reports at about 11:45 a.m. of a shooting at the university, prompting both on- and off-duty law enforcement to rush to the campus, the sheriff said.

Campus police also responded to the scene and engaged the suspect outside of Beam Hall, where students had been gathered for food and games just moments before, McMahill said.

“If it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken,” he said.

Police evacuate students after a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

A student was sitting outside and eating breakfast when the shots began, the student told CNN affiliate KVVU.

“I heard three loud booms and I was like, ‘Oh, what was that?’” the student said. “Police showed up, then I ran inside.

“After two minutes, more shots. I ran into the basements, and I was there for 20,” the student said. “I was just hearing a lot of shots.”

