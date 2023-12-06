CNN —

The stage is shrinking just weeks ahead of the first contests of 2024, as four of the Republican Party’s contenders gather in Alabama for their fourth presidential primary debate.

The candidates set to take the stage Wednesday night are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Skipping, as he did the first three clashes, is former President Donald Trump, the dominant front-runner in national and early-state primary polling less than six weeks from Iowa’s January 15 caucuses.

Here are four things to watch for in Wednesday night’s debate in Tuscaloosa, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on NewsNation:

The race to be the Trump alternative continues

With Trump absent, the GOP primary debates have played out as a battle to become the party’s top alternative to the former president. That fight, polls show, is now primarily between DeSantis and Haley.

DeSantis offered a preview of how he’ll seek to position himself against Haley in a recent Fox News interview, saying he is the only “true conservative in the race.”

“