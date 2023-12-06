CNN —

The Senate is expected to hold a vote Wednesday in an effort to advance aid to Ukraine and Israel, but Republicans appear poised to block the move as a result of a clash over border security.

Senate Republicans have insisted that the foreign aid must be paired with major border security policy changes, and while there have been bipartisan talks to try to find consensus, the two sides remain far apart. It’s not clear whether an agreement can be reached over the contentious issue, a critical sticking point that threatens to derail passage of the aid package.

The stalemate comes amid Israel’s war against Hamas and Ukraine’s war against Russian aggression. The White House issued a dire warning earlier this week that funding for Ukraine is running out and failure to secure an agreement to approve further aid will present critical national security risks.

A number of Republicans have said they believe Wednesday’s procedural vote will fail, and that rejecting it will demonstrate how serious they are about their border policy demands.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has said that he wants the Senate to pass a comprehensive package that deals with Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but has encouraged his members to vote “no” on the procedural motion to send a message to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

At a news conference on Tuesday, McConnell said, “My advice to the majority leader last week was: ‘If you don’t believe how serious we are about this, then file cloture.’ And so I’m advocating, and I hope, all of our members vote ‘no’ on the motion to proceed to the shell to make the point, hopefully for the final time, that we insist on meaningful changes to the border.”

“Now is the time to pay attention to our own border in addition to these other important international concerns,” he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also stressed the importance of border security. “Any national security package has to begin with the security of our own border,” he said at a news conference Tuesday.