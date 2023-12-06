CNN —

Joe Biden lives in a house that has seen an inordinate and unbelievable amount of personal grief and tragedy, but he may be the first president to openly talk to Americans about working through loss.

When Abraham Lincoln’s son Willie died in the White House of typhoid fever, his wife, Mary, entered a long period of mourning. The Lincolns spent much of his remaining presidency living outside the White House, in a cottage on a hilltop in Washington, trying to get away from the house where their son died.

Calvin Coolidge’s son Calvin Jr. got a blister on his toe playing tennis at the White House. In those days before antibiotics, the resulting infection killed him after he was admitted to what’s now known as the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Coolidge, a stoic politician known as “Silent Cal,” later admitted he was changed by the loss of his 16-year-old son.

“When he went, the power and the glory of the Presidency went with him,” Coolidge wrote in his autobiography.

Calvin Coolidge with his wife, Grace Goodhue Coolidge, and their sons, Calvin Jr. and John. MPI/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Franklin Pierce’s only living son was cut down in a train accident between his election and inauguration. His wife was inconsolable, and Pierce ended up being a notoriously bad president.

So many presidents lost children and siblings, often before they were elected. John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams both saw children die. In 1953, George H.W. Bush lost a daughter, the sister of George W. Bush.

Biden’s own personal list of tragedies is well known and predates his presidency. His first wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after he was elected to Congress as a senator from Delaware. His son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden talked with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about working through those losses in a new episode of the “All There Is” podcast.

Hearing Biden talk about vulnerability – his own vulnerability – is not new in terms of his political life. But hearing his discussion with Cooper, conducted in the White House, feels unique for an American president – all of whom have been men and all of whom, to varying degrees, have tried to exude invulnerable power, working to hide their maladies rather than relate to people through them.

Feeling Americans’ pain vs. sharing their pain

Barbara Perry is co-chair of the presidential oral history program at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. She wrote back in February about some of the many tragedies that have befallen presidents.