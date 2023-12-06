CNN —
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy clashed throughout Wednesday’s fourth Republican primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, reigniting one of the most contentious feuds of the primary cycle thus far, which was punctuated by Ramaswamy’s accusation that Haley was “corrupt.”
Ramaswamy attacked Haley in the opening minutes of the debate, criticizing her for accepting donations from wealthy donors, including some who have supported President Joe Biden, and for h