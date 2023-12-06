Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took part in a Fox News town hall Tuesday in Iowa, less than six weeks out from the state’s GOP caucuses.
The event, held in front of a crowd in Davenport, was a pre-taped, hourlong interview hosted by Fox’s Sean Hannity. The former president made several claims over the course of the hour on topics ranging from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to his criminal indictments.
CNN has previously fact-checked similar claims by Trump. Here’s a look at some of those claims that the former president repeated at Tuesday’s town hall:
Afghanistan
In criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021, Trump claimed that “they also left $85 billion of the best military equipment, because I rebuilt the military. They left $85 billion, not million, billion, dollars worth of military equipment behind in the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country.”
Facts First: Trump’s $85 billion figure is false. While a signif