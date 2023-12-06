CNN —

Producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new allegations of sexual assault, at least the third civil complaint filed against him in as many weeks.

According to new complaint filed Wednesday and obtained by CNN, Combs is accused of sex trafficking and gang rape, among other allegations, naming him along with Harve Pierre, former president of Combs’ company Bad Boy Entertainment, along with a third assailant.

Combs responded to the suit in a statement through his representative Nathalie Moar: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Bad Boy Entertainment and Pierre for comment on the allegations.

The suit is being brought by a woman referred to in the suit as Jane Doe, who the complaint states was 17 at the time of the alleged assault in 2003. It was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” Douglas H. Wigdor, founding partner of Wigdor LLP, said in a statement to CNN. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

