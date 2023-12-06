Left - British actress Emily Blunt arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2023. The 2023 honorees include US singer Fantasia Barrino, US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, English actress Carey Mulligan, US actress Lily Gladstone, British actress Emily Blunt, and Margot Robbie's LuckyChap. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) Middle - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: John Krasinski attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) Right - TO TELL THE TRUTH - "506 (Mike Tyson, Deon Cole, Rumer Willis, Jenna Fischer)" - Boxing legend Mike Tyson, comedian and actor Deon Cole, actress and model Rumer Willis, and actress Jenna Fischer make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, AUG. 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)JENNA FISCHER
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer.
John Krasinski isn’t really Jenna Fischer’s love interest, he just plays on on TV.

Just ask his real life wife, Emily Blunt.

The actress recently appeared on “Variety’s Award Circuit” podcast, where she said viewers of the sitcom have an interesting reaction when they see her and Krasinski out.

“Do you know how many people still yell out, ‘I wish you were with Pam!’ like when I’m walking next to him?” Blunt quipped. “‘Where’s Pam?’ I’m like, ‘She’s not here!’”

“The Office” ran on NBC for nine seasons. During that time, Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert, a member of the sales team at the fictitious Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, who falls hopelessly in love with coworker Pam Beesly, played by Fischer.

In real life, Krasinski has been married to Blunt since 2010. His actual wife, however, has no ill will toward his “work wife,” whom Blunt calls “the best.”

“She’s one of our dearest friends,” Blunt said. “We love Jenna.”