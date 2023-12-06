CNN —

Dan Levy tugs at the heartstrings in the trailer for his new film, “Good Grief,” which he both wrote and directed.

It’s the “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator’s feature directing debut.

Levy plays an artist named Marc, who is mourning the death of his husband Oliver, played by Luke Evans. He turns to two friends to carry him through his grief.

According to an official synopsis for the movie, “Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.”

Also starring in the film are Celia Imrie, David Bradley, Arnaud Valois, Emma Corrin and Kaitlyn Dever.

Levy recently told Entertainment Weekly what inspired the idea of exploring death and grief.

”I lost my grandmother toward the tail end of the pandemic, and I was in a very strange headspace in terms of feeling the weight and the profound sense of tragedy of what the Covid pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honor the passing of someone who meant so much to me,” he said.

He added that the never-ending questions on grief also drove him to write the screenplay.

“I do feel like, in making this movie, I have honored the grief that I felt at the time, that this is all I could do to celebrate the feelings that I had when my grandmother and my dog passed away.”

It’s Levy’s first major project he has directed since helming four episodes of Emmy-winning series “Schitt’s Creek,” in which a wealthy family finds they’ve gone broke and must move to a tiny town they own in order to survive.

“Good Grief” hits select theaters on December 29 and streams on Netflix starting January 5.