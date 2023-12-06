2023 will officially be the hottest year on record, scientists report

Rachel Ramirez
By Rachel Ramirez, CNN
Updated 7:14 AM EST, Wed December 6, 2023
A person hides under a face cover in Manhattan's Central Park during a heat wave in New York on Friday, July 28.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
A construction worker drinks cold water during a heat wave where temperatures have reached over 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 27 consecutive days in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 28.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
People keep cool in a fountain at New York's Battery Park on Thursday, July 27.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Yemichael Abebe uses an umbrella to take shelter from the sun while waiting for a bus in Takoma Park, Maryland, on July 27.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images
City workers take a break in the shade of a nearby storefront as they lay down new pavement in Woodland Hills, California, on July 27.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A woman shades herself from the sun along the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 27.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Vendors sell cold drinks near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on July 27.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Snickers, a great horned owl, is sprayed down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital in Phoenix, on Wednesday, July 26.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Representatives of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust distribute shelter information and bottles of water to people in Miami on July 25.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Rick White drinks water while cooling down in his tent in "The Zone," Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, on Tuesday, July 25.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A cactus in Phoenix is affected by the extreme heat and drought. Record-high temperatures in Arizona, combined with a lack of seasonal monsoons, have caused saguaro cactuses at the Desert Botanical Garden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/us/phoenix-arizona-heat-saguaro-cactuses/index.html" target="_blank">to become "highly stressed,"</a> according to Chief Science Officer Kimberlie McCue.
Liliana Salgado/Reuters
Israel Sanchez, left, and Alfonso Garcia carry a person onto a stretcher in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 18. The person, who was suffering from dehydration, fell sick after he and his mother were found with a group of migrants who recently crossed the Rio Grande into the United States.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Roberto Guerrero, left, and his son Jose work in the early morning to install a new air conditioner at a home in Phoenix on July 18. Guerrero is part of perhaps the most essential workforce in town: AC repair techs. "If they need us, we go," he said of the long work hours.
Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times/Redux
A person covers their head while trying to stay cool in "The Zone," a vast homeless encampment where hundreds of people reside in Phoenix, on July 18.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images