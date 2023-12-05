CNN —

This summer, someone walked into a Central Florida gas station and purchased a winning Quick Pick lottery ticket. That person now has less than a week to claim their prize before they forfeit a whopping $44 million.

The unclaimed ticket will expire Monday, December 11, unless the ticket holder comes forward, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers from the June 14 drawing are 09-13-15-46-51-52.

The ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee, Florida.

Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing or the ticket will expire, according to the lottery.

A portion of every Florida Lottery ticket purchased goes to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which funnels into the state’s public education system.

When a ticket expires, state law requires 80 percent of the unclaimed prize go to the education fund. The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool for future prizes.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.