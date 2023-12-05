Former professional baseball player John Smoltz watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
John Smoltz has switched sporting lanes since retiring from baseball.
MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz is aiming to earn a spot on the PGA Tour Champions this week as he competes at the qualifying tournament in Arizona.

Smoltz, an eight-time All-Star who enjoyed a 22-year baseball career, is part of the 78-man field vying for a top-five spot at TPC Scottsdale, which would see him win his first Champions Tour card.

But despite his sporting pedigree, the former pitcher knows that he has a huge task in front of him.

“I don’t live in a false reality,” said Smoltz, according to the PGA Tour. “This sport is really difficult. I’m not trying to think that this is something that I could do for a whole year or not … but it’s fun to attempt it.”

The 1995 World Series champion finished tied for 14th in the first stage of PGA Tour Champions Q-School in Valrico, Florida last month to gain a spot in this week’s final stage tournament.

Smoltz finished the week with a one-over 289, his best performance in Champions Tour qualifying across four attempts.

He has already played in nine Champions Tour events, and earning a Tour card would be a notable achievement in his already impressive sporting resume.

“To me, this has been an incredible journey, just to see where I can take my golf game,” said the 56-year-old Smoltz, who played for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and St. Louis Cardinals during his MLB career.

“It helps me to become a better golfer. I just want to become a better golfer.”

Smoltz tees off at 10:52 a.m. local time (12:52 p.m. Eastern Time) at TPC Scottsdale on Tuesday as he begins his qualifying attempt across 72 holes.