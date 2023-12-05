CNN —

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly told his supporters he will serve as their “retribution” if he is elected again in 2024.

But in a Fox News town hall moderated by Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Trump sidestepped a question about whether he would abuse power or seek retribution against political enemies.

“Do you in any way have any plans whatsoever if reelected president to abuse power, to break the law, to use the government to go after people?” Hannity asked.

Trump did not directly answer the question and instead pointed to his own four indictments and dismissed the 91 criminal charges he faces as “made up charges.”

Later, Hannity again pressed Trump, asking, “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

“Except for day one. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill,” Trump replied.

“I’m going to be, you know he keeps, we love this guy, he says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling.’ After that I’m not a dictator,” Trump said.

The former president’s comments came days after former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican who lost her seat to a Trump-backed primary challenger last year after she participated in the House commission that probed the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said the nation would be “sleepwalking into a dictatorship” if Trump wins next year.