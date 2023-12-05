CNN —

The United States “made a new and significant proposal” to Russia in recent weeks to secure the release of detained Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, but that proposal was rejected by Moscow, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Tuesday.

Efforts by the Biden administration to bring home Whelan and Gershkovich, both of whom have been designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department, have not yielded results. Whelan marks five years in Russian detention this month. Monday marked the 250th day of Gershkovich’s imprisonment.

Miller declined to provide specific details on the “new and significant proposal,” and would not say at what level it was presented to Russia.

“We have pressed the importance of this case through a number of channels with the Russian government. I’m not going to get into the details of how we communicate with them, but we have ways to communicate with them. We have ways to make offers known to them. We will continue to do so and we hope that we will be able to secure their release,” Miller said at news briefing Tuesday.

He noted that the proposal was for both Whelan and Gershkovich, saying, “We have made clear all along that we do not want to leave either one of them behind.”

CNN previously reported that the Biden administration was scouring the globe for offers to free the pair after Russia failed to respond in a substantive way to an offer presented earlier this year.

“We are constantly discussing this issue with our allies and our partners who can assist us,” Miller said.

Whelan’s brother David Whelan told CNN on Tuesday that the family had been informed that a new offer was made and rejected, but they were not told any specifics about the proposal.

“We’re glad the US government continues to try to return Paul to freedom. Unfortunately, it seems to take them a very long time to screw themselves up to engage with the Kremlin, all the while Paul is sitting in deteriorating conditions in Mordovia,” David Whelan said. “We hope that their next effort comes more quickly and is more successful.”

Paul Whelan, who was arrested in December 2018 and sentenced in June 2020 to 16 years in prison on an espionage claim he vehemently denies, has also expressed disappointment that more has not been done to secure his release.

“I never thought it would come to this,” Whelan told CNN last week. “I really thought that the US government would have this worked out years ago.

“I don’t know if diplomacy has failed in this case, but I can tell you that it’s going awfully slow,” said Whelan, who called CNN exclusively from his remote prison camp in Mordovia.