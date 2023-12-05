CNN —

Special counsel Jack Smith plans to present evidence at Donald Trump’s federal election subversion trial next year that his continued support for US Capitol rioters helps to show he intended to inspire violence on January 6, 2021, as part of a conspiracy he led to overturn the 2020 election.

In a court filing made public Tuesday, prosecutors point to Trump endorsing the Proud Boys during a 2020 presidential debate, saying he would pardon January 6 rioters and playing a recording of the National Anthem from imprisoned January 6 defendants at a campaign rally.

The filing goes further than the indictment against Trump by tying him directly to the rioters. Trump has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction. He has pleaded not guilty. The trial is scheduled for March in Washington, DC.

Prosecutors say the fact that Trump has financially supported – and celebrated – January 6 rioters establishes his motive and intent to commit federal crimes.

“The Government plans to introduce evidence at trial showing that in the years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the defendant has openly and proudly supported individuals who criminally participated in obstructing the congressional certification that day, including by suggesting that he will pardon them if re-elected, even as he has conceded that he had the ability to influence their actions during the attack,” prosecutors wrote.

“The defendant nonetheless has financially supported and celebrated these offenders – many of whom assaulted law enforcement on January 6 – by promoting and playing their recording of the National Anthem at political rallies and calling them ‘hostages,’” prosecutors added.

The evidentiary plans from the special counsel’s office, which must be approved by Judge Tanya Chutkan before the case goes to a jury, underscore how Trump’s public statements sympathizing with Capitol rioters – even in recent months – may be used against him in court.

Prosecutors also said they wanted to show the jury how Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the 2020 presidential debate after being asked to denounce them, and that later he said the group’s leader Enrique Tarrio was “treated horribly.” Tarrio has been convicted by a jury of seditious conspiracy.

“Evidence of the defendant’s post-conspiracy embrace of particularly violent and notorious rioters is admissible to establish the defendant’s motive and intent on January 6 – that he sent supporters, including groups like the Proud Boys, whom he knew were angry, and whom he now calls ‘patriots,’ to the Capitol to achieve the criminal objective of obstructing the congressional certification,” the prosecutors wrote.

Allegedly encouraged efforts to obstruct vote counting

Smith’s office laid out more details Tuesday about the alleged actions of Trump’s co-conspirators, including efforts to encourage rioting even before January 6 and to obstruct vote counts as Joe Biden pulled ahead in the 2020 vote tally.

Prosecutors laid out how they plan to present allegations about the unindicted co-conspirators at trial, including how they acted at Trump’s behest or on his behalf.

In one instance from November 4, 2020 – the day after Election Day – an unindicted co-conspirator identified only as a campaign employee “exchanged a series of text messages” with a campaign attorney stationed at the TCF Center in Detroit as votes were being counted.