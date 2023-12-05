GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, an ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Financial Services Committee chairman, will not seek reelection, but plans to finish out his term, McHenry announced Tuesday.

“I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end,” McHenry wrote on social media. “I look forward to what comes next for my family and me.”

McHenry served as speaker pro tempore when McCarthy was ousted in October. He made no secret over his disgust with how the process played out for removing McCarthy, perhaps most publicly for his loud smashing of the gavel following the historic vote to oust McCarthy.

A strong ally of McCarthy’s, McHenry played a key role in successfully negotiating the California Republican’s speakership in January by chipping away at some of the same hardline conservatives who opposed McCarthy’s leadership. Under McCarthy, he was also deployed as a top negotiator for House Republicans in securing an agreement with the White House to prevent the US from defaulting for the first time in history.

In 2004, at age 29, McHenry was elected to Congress, becoming one of the youngest lawmakers at that time. He won his 10th term last November.

