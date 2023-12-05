House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol December 5 in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on December 5 in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that before publicly releasing footage of the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, the faces of the mob will be blurred to protect them from the Justice Department.

The Louisiana Republican said during a news conference that he wants to make sure rioters don’t get prosecuted.

“We’re going through a methodical process of releasing them as quickly as we can,” Johnson said. “As you know, we have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ and to have other, you know, concerns and problems.”

He added: “So that’s a slow process to get it done.”

Federal investigators and prosecutors already have footage from the Capitol’s security cameras and have used it to charge and prosecute members of the mob that day.