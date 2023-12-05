CNN —

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Tuesday that she’s committed to doing what’s necessary to stop former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House, as she continues to mull a third-party presidential run in 2024.

“There’s a huge amount of work to be done after this election cycle, whether it’s rebuilding the Republican Party, which increasingly looks like, you know, maybe an impossible task, or helping to begin a new party that’s very focused on what the Republican Party used to stand for before this cult of personality. But right now and in this election cycle, I’ll do whatever I have to do to make sure Donald Trump’s not elected,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”

Cheney, an outspoken critic of Trump, said a third-party challenge in 2024 should be considered, but warned that uniting against the former president “can’t be a partisan issue.”

“We’re at a moment where the possibility of a third-party run is something we have to consider more than we ever have before because of the threat that Trump poses,” she said. “But I also think we have to ensure that at some point, we’re unified against him. It has to be a situation where we say, ‘I don’t care what your view is on this issue or that issue or whatever the big policy issue is. If you care about the Constitution and you’re going the defend it, we have to work and vote together for that.’”

The former congresswoman earlier told The Washington Post that she wouldn’t have considered a third-party run “several years ago,” but that things have changed.

“I happen to think democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well,” she said.

The former Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has floated the possibility of running for president against Trump on several occasions while promoting her new book “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.”

Cheney lost her post in House Republican leadership and, ultimately, her seat in Congress after publicly rejecting for months Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 presidential election and voting to impeach him following the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. She played a prominent role in the House select committee’s investigation of the attack as the panel’s vice chair. Since leaving Congress earlier this year, she has remained a critical voice on the GOP’s future and Trump’s potential second White House term.

Throughout “Oath and Honor,” Cheney details how she saw her Republican colleagues fall in line to support his claims of election fraud following the 2020 election. In one instance, Cheney recalls GOP members reluctantly signing their names on electoral vote objection sheets for the states Republicans were contesting.

“Among them was Republican Congressman Mark Green of Tennessee,” Cheney wrote. “As he moved down the line, signing his name to the pieces of paper, Green said sheepishly to no one in particular, ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus.’” A spokesman for Green has denied that he made that comment.

In another excerpt from her new book, Cheney issued a stark warning for 2024, telling readers that Trump is dangerous for the future of the country.