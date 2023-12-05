CNN —

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s New Hampshire State director, Mak Kehoe, has parted ways with her 2024 presidential campaign. A campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Kehoe “is no longer with the campaign for personal reasons.”

Deputy State Director Tyler Clark has assumed the role.

The departure comes ahead of next month’s Republican primary in the Granite State, which may be pivotal for Haley’s chances of challenging former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the GOP nomination. Despite Trump’s strong lead over the rest of the primary field, Haley has experienced a recent ascendance, threatening Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the main Trump alternative.

She won the backing last week of Americans for Prosperity Action, the network associated with billionaire Charles Koch, which could boost her candidacy with vast spending and grassroots resources.