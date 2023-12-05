CNN —

“Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer had an interview with the BBC cut short by Paramount+ representatives this week after the conversation turned to his support for former US President Donald Trump, according to a radio host.

Justin Webb, one of the hosts of the “Today” program on BBC Radio 4, recalled that Grammer had mentioned actor and producer Roseanne Barr earlier in the interview, which aired Monday.

Real-life Trump supporter Barr played fictional Trump-supporter Roseanne Conner in the successful reboot of the sitcom “Roseanne” in 2018. However, her show was later cancelled by network ABC following racist comments she posted on Twitter, now known as X. Barr later apologized and indicated she believed her behavior was influenced by the sleep aid Ambien.

Turning to politics, Webb asked Grammer if he was still a supporter of the former US president.

“I am,” Grammer said. “And I’ll let that be the end of it.”

After the segment ended, Webb went on to discuss Grammer’s comment.

“I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” Webb said.

“The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length,” he said.

“They decided that we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election,” added Webb.

CNN has contacted Paramount+ and Grammer’s representatives for comment.

Grammer appeared on the BBC show to discuss the reboot of hit ’90s sitcom “Frasier” which was released by Paramount+ in October.

The new chapter follows Frasier as he returns to Boston from Seattle “with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil,” according to a series description on Paramount’s website.

Grammer plays the titular character, a pompous psychiatrist, who originally appeared in beloved 80s sitcom “Cheers” before getting a spin-off show of his own.

The original “Frasier” went on to enjoy 11 years on the air and won a record 37 Emmys for a comedy series, becoming one of the most successful spin-offs in TV history.