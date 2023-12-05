CNN —

Jamie Foxx took the occasion of an acceptance on Monday to address his health crisis in April.

The Oscar-winning actor made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, where he received the Vanguard Award for his performance in the film, “The Burial.”

It was his first major public event since he was hospitalized in Atlanta in April with an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx received a standing ovation when he took the stage.

“I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx said, pausing as he became overwhelmed with emotion. “I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.”

The star was referencing his role in the Netflix project “They Cloned Tyrone,” which has resulted in some outlandish theories about his hospitalization.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough,” Foxx continued. “I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

In July, a visibly thinner Foxx released a video on social media addressing the speculation about his condition.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show,” he said at the time. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx concluded his remarks on Monday night by acknowledging how far he’s come in his recovery.

“Six months ago, I couldn’t fathom that this could happen, or that I would be here. But as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vangard Award, all I can say is Lord, have mercy Jesus.”