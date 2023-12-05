CNN —

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have lost their jobs as “GMA3” anchors, but it sounds like they believe it was worth it for their “beautiful relationship.”

The pair are “ready to share the real story behind the headlines” on their new iHeartRadio podcast, “Amy and T.J.” The first episode debuted Tuesday.

Holmes and Robach made headlines a year ago after photos sparked speculation that the journalists were engaged in a romantic relationship while legally married to others.

ABC News president Kim Godwin called the matter an “internal and external distraction” at the time and they were pulled from their morning show “GMA3” before eventually parting ways with the network.

In the first episode of their podcast, Holmes said they were “the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

And while Robach described their past year as “hell,” she added that “In the end, all of us are always rooting for love.”

“It doesn’t always happen when you want it to happen,” she said. “And it’s undeniable when it’s real and it’s something you have to navigate and it’s not easy.”

Robach was previously married to “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue and Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

The former co-anchors denied they had cheated on their former spouses, stating they were both “in the middle of divorces” when the photos of them together first surfaced.

“We shouldn’t have allowed, I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces,” Holmes said. “If people would have heard earlier that ‘they’re in a relationship, now they’re dating,’ maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn’t have become what it became.”

Holmes, who formerly worked for CNN, went on to say he and Robach “screwed up.” She said they were merely trying to protect their children and families by not initially going public with their romance.

Their new podcast was announced in November. Holmes and Robach recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 in Los Angeles.