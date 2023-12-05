Moody’s downgraded its outlook on China’s government credit ratings to negative from stable on Tuesday, citing risks to the country’s fiscal strength, its lower economic growth in the medium-term and ongoing troubles in its property sector. The lowering of its outlook reflects rising evidence that the authorities will provide financial support to cash-strapped local governments and state-owned enterprises, which “poses broad downside risks to China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength,” the rating agency said in a statement. “The outlook change also reflects the increased risks related to structurally and persistently lower medium-term economic growth and the ongoing downsizing of the property sector,” it said. Moody’s expects China’s annual economic growth rate to reach 4% in both 2024 and 2025, and average 3.8% a year from 2026 to 2030. Structural factors, including weaker demographics, could drive a decline in potential growth to around 3.5% by 2030, it added. It affirmed China’s A1 long-term local and foreign-currency issuer rating. China’s Finance Ministry said Tuesday it was “disappointed” with Moody’s decision to downgrade the country’s credit outlook. “China’s economy is shifting to high-quality development, new drivers of China’s economic growth are taking effect, and China has the ability to continue to deepen reforms and respond to risks and challenges,” it said in a statement, adding that Moody’s concerns about the country’s growth prospects and fiscal sustainability are “unnecessary.” The government has taken a series of measures to resolve the “hidden” debt risks of local governments, it said. “Through the joint efforts of various local departments, the scale of local implicit debt has gradually decreased and risks have been mitigated,” the statement said. The impact of the real estate downturn on local governments’ budgets is “controllable,” it added. This is a developing story and will be updated.