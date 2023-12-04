The former US ambassador to Bolivia has been charged in federal court with acting as a secret foreign agent of Cuba, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
Manuel Rocha, the 73-year-old former American diplomat, “secretly supported the Republic of Cuba and its clandestine intelligence-gathering mission against the United States by serving as a covert agent of Cuba’s intelligence services,” prosecutors wrote.
Rocha served as the US ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002 and the Deputy Principal Officer of the US Interests Section in Cuba in the 1990s. Rocha also worked for the US embassy in the Dominican Republic in the 1980s as well as the US Consulate in Italy, and served in different roles for US embassies in Mexico and Argentina.
More recently, Rocha worked at the Florida law firm Foley & Lardner but left in August 2023, according to a firm spokesperson.
CNN’s Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.
This story is breaking and will be updated.