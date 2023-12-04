CNN —

One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case, Trevian Kutti, posted a video to Instagram last month in which she made disparaging remarks about a witness in the case.

The Fulton County district attorney’s office is now considering whether to try to get Kutti’s bond revoked, according to a source familiar with the situation, by arguing her remarks on the Instagram Live video violated the terms.

Kutti, a Chicago-based publicist who worked at one time with musicians R. Kelly and Kanye West, has been accused by prosecutors of pressuring a Fulton County elections worker in early 2021 during a meeting filmed by Cobb County police officers in the Atlanta suburbs.

Prosecutors say Kutti sought the meeting with Ruby Freeman, who was among the election workers falsely accused by Trump and his allies of helping rig the election in Georgia, supposedly by counting fake mail-in ballots.

In the Instagram video shared on the website Meidastouch.com and confirmed to CNN by Kutti’s lawyer, she refers to Freeman, saying: “There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie, who knows I never did anything to her, who knows I never … who knows she begged me for help. There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to f**k her whole life up when this is done.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office declined to comment.

Kutti’s lawyer said his client did not do anything wrong.

“People have the right even when they are out on bond to comment on their cases. She didn’t threaten anybody. She said that she didn’t do anything wrong, which is a fact,” Steve Greenberg, Kutti’s defense attorney, told CNN. “There was absolutely nothing wrong with what she said.”

Kutti has pleaded not guilty to all three charges against her in the sprawling Fulton County case, including racketeering and influencing witnesses.

Fulton County prosecutors were unsuccessful sending Harrison Floyd, another co-defendant in the case, back to jail after he posted comments on social media about Georgia election officials likely to be called as witnesses in the case and about former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The Fulton County judge overseeing the racketeering case declined to send Floyd to jail but added a restriction on his social media activity to his bond agreement. It now prohibits Floyd from making social media posts “of any kind on any platform, whether public or private, concerning any codefendant or witness in this case or concerning any person specifically named in the indictment,” according to the modified bond agreement.

A trial date has not been set yet.

CNN’s Nick Valencia contributed to this report.