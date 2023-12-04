CNN —

Singers aren’t the only ones in danger of flying objects.

Video shared on social media showed actress Florence Pugh getting hit in the face by something thrown from the audience at a “Dune: Part Two” event in São Paulo, Brazil over the weekend.

Pugh was posing for photos with costars Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at the time of the incident. It is not clear who threw the unknown object.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the incident happened right after Pugh had spoken on a panel about the forthcoming film.

“I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them,” Pugh said at the event. “Coming in here — the power in this room — is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day. So it feels really, really special being here with the second one.”

In the past year, several artists like Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles have been hit on stage by items tossed from the audience during concerts.

CNN has reached out to a representatives for Pugh for comment.