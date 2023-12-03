This March 13, 2014, photo shows the large prairie area of Minneopa State Park near Mankato, Minn.
A 19-year-old man died in a landslide at Minneopa State Park near Mankato, Minnesota, on Saturday, authorities say.
Pat Christman/The Mankato Free Press/AP
CNN  — 

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a landslide that killed a 19-year-old in a state park over the weekend.

Law enforcement received a 911 call about a landslide at Minneopa State Park’s falls area on Saturday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

“Someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed,” the statement read.

Emergency personnel recovered a 19-year-old man who had died, according to the sheriff’s office.

This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows debris from a massive landslide extends into the sea at mile 11 of the Zimovia Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Wrangell, Alaska. Three people have died and searchers looked Wednesday for three others who remain missing after a landslide ripped through a remote Alaska fishing community on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Alaska Department of Public Safety via AP)
Debris from the landslide in Wrangell, Alaska, extends into the sea on November 22.Department of Public Safety via AP)
Alaska Department of Public Safety/AP

Fifth person found dead after Alaska landslide as 12-year-old boy remains missing, authorities say

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional information.

Minneopa State Park is located in Mankato, about 82 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Minneopa Creek and its waterfalls are considered the major attraction for visitors, according to the park’s website.

Areas in Minnesota that are prone to landslides are typically near steep slopes adjacent to rivers, lakes and transportation corridors, according to the United States Geological Survey.