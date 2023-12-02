CNN —

Police in Los Angeles have arrested the suspect believed to be responsible for the murders of three of the city’s homeless community who were shot and killed as they slept this week, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced on Saturday.

The individual was identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, a Black male who is a resident of Los Angeles, Chief Moore said.

The arrest comes just one day after police asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect when they announced the murders of the three homeless men.

Powell is also believed to be connected to a fatal shooting that occurred during a robbery in San Dimas, about 28 miles east of Los Angeles, Moore added.

Los Angeles authorities said Friday the first killing in the city happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in an alley; the second occurred Monday shortly before 5 a.m. and a third person was killed Wednesday around 2:30 a.m.

Moore said Friday each of the killings in the Los Angeles area happened under similar circumstances and each of the victims were believed to be alone and asleep when they were attacked.

Los Angeles authorities gathered at a news conference Saturday to announce the arrest of a suspect in the killings of three homeless community members. KCBS

Police said they believe a single person approached each victim as they slept, opened fire then walked away, according to Moore. Each victim was experiencing homelessness, alone and killed in an open area, either a sidewalk or an alley, the chief said Friday.

The killings happened in various locations in the city, including one near Skid Row, a downtown Los Angeles area known for its large homeless population.

City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Friday the homeless community in Los Angeles – home to one of the largest unhoused populations in the country – already faces dangerous conditions daily, with four to five unhoused people dying every single day for a variety of reasons, including violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.