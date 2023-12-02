Tel Aviv, Israel CNN —

Israeli authorities recalled their team of negotiators from Qatar after reaching a “dead end” in talks to end the fighting in Gaza, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“The Hamas terror organization did not fulfil its part in the agreement, which included the return of all women and children held hostage, in accordance with a list sent to Hamas and approved by them,” the statement said.

The negotiators were from Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the statement said it was the head of the agency, David Barnea, who recalled the team.

The truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed Friday morning.