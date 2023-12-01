FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn't cause Floyd's death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
The inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing, has been charged with attempted murder, according to court documents.

According to the federal complaint, at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time on November 24, Chauvin was in the law library at FCI-Tucson when John Turscak, 52, attacked him with an improvised knife and stabbed him approximately 22 times, causing serious bodily injury.

“Federal corrections offices immediately responded and deployed OC spray to subdue Turscak,” the criminal complaint added.

According to the complaint, Turscak told the corrections officers he would have killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly.

Turscak had been contemplating attacking Chauvin for approximately a month, it added.

Turscak has been charged with four counts, including attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

CNN has reached out to Chauvin’s attorney Friday for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.