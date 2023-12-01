Sandra Day O'Connor, who blazed trails as the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, has died at the age of 93, the court announced on Friday.

O'Connor died due to "complications related to advanced dementia," the court said.

O'Connor was nominated for the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981. She stepped down from the court in 2006 to care for her husband, who was ailing from Alzheimer's disease. President George W. Bush nominated Samuel Alito to take her seat.

Over her time on the Supreme Court, O'Connor became known as a moderate conservative and often the swing vote on hot-button social issues. She inspired generations of female lawyers, including the five women who served after her nomination.

O'Connor, right, was born March 26, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. Her parents were ranchers. Her mother, Ada Mae, is seen on the left holding Sandra's brother, Alan. Sandra's sister, Ann, is in the middle.
O'Connor is seen second from left in the first row as she poses with other members of her Stanford Law School class in 1952. Another future Supreme Court justice, William Rehnquist, is in the back row on the far left.
Upon graduating from law school, O'Connor was turned down by law firms because of her sex. Eventually, she started her own firm with her husband, John. Later, she served as an Arizona state senator as the first female majority leader. She was a judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court and, in 1979, the Arizona Court of Appeals.
O'Connor poses with her family after she was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981. With her, from left, are her son Jay, son Brian, husband John and son Scott.
In nominating O'Connor for the bench in 1981, President Ronald Reagan called O'Connor "truly a person for all seasons, possessing those unique qualities of temperament, fairness, intellectual capacity, and devotion to the public good which have characterized the 101 brethren who have preceded her."
O'Connor is sworn in for her confirmation hearings in 1981.
O'Connor waves outside the US Capitol shortly after her nomination was confirmed by the Senate.
O'Connor is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1981. Her husband, John, is holding two family Bibles.
O'Connor stands in front of the Supreme Court after being sworn in as its first-ever female justice.
O'Connor is seen in her chambers 10 days after she was sworn in.
O'Connor poses with other Supreme Court justices for an official photo in 1982. With O'Connor in the back row, from left, are John Paul Stevens, Lewis F. Powell Jr. and William Rehnquist. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William J. Brennan Jr., Chief Justice Warren Burger, Byron White and Harry Blackmun.
O'Connor and her husband, John, visit the Great Wall of China in 1987.
O'Connor, sitting next to fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, shakes hands with US Sen. Warren Bruce Rudman before a subcommittee meeting in 1992.
O'Connor dances with her husband, John, at a ball in Washington, DC, in 1998.
During her tenure, the court for a time was known informally as the "O'Connor Court" because she served as the deciding vote in so many controversial cases. She was perhaps best noted for her vote in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 opinion that reaffirmed a woman's right to an abortion. Under the new ruling a state could not impose an "undue burden" on a woman seeking an abortion. The opinion would be overturned in 2022 by a conservative court bolstered by three of President Donald Trump's nominees.
O'Connor and fellow Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are surrounded by statues of men as they pose together at the US Capitol in 2001.
From left, O'Connor, Chief Justice William Rehnquist and Justice Anthony Kennedy take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Supreme Court in 2003. The court's facilities were being modernized.
O'Connor is joined by President George W. Bush, left, as she swears in Attorney General Alberto Gonzales in 2005. Gonzales' mother, Maria, is second from left and his wife, Rebecca, is second from right.
O'Connor is joined by President George W. Bush, left, as she swears in Attorney General Alberto Gonzales in 2005. Gonzales' mother, Maria, is second from left and his wife, Rebecca, is second from right.