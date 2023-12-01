Sandra Day O'Connor, who blazed trails as the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, has died at the age of 93, the court announced on Friday.

O'Connor died due to "complications related to advanced dementia," the court said.

O'Connor was nominated for the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981. She stepped down from the court in 2006 to care for her husband, who was ailing from Alzheimer's disease. President George W. Bush nominated Samuel Alito to take her seat.

Over her time on the Supreme Court, O'Connor became known as a moderate conservative and often the swing vote on hot-button social issues. She inspired generations of female lawyers, including the five women who served after her nomination.