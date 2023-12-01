Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch George Santos exit courthouse after expulsion vote
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN