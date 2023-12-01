Opinion: What I owe to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Opinion by Traci Lovitt
Updated 4:41 PM EST, Fri December 1, 2023
Sandra Day O'Connor does the pledge of allegiance while attending a citizenship hearing in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2005.
Matt York/AP
O'Connor, right, was born March 26, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. Her parents were ranchers. Her mother, Ada Mae, is seen on the left holding Sandra's brother, Alan. Sandra's sister, Ann, is in the middle.
Bettman Archive/Getty Images
O'Connor is seen second from left in the first row as she poses with other members of her Stanford Law School class in 1952. Another future Supreme Court justice, William Rehnquist, is in the back row on the far left.
Bettman Archive/Getty Images
Upon graduating from law school, O'Connor was turned down by law firms because of her sex. Eventually, she started her own firm with her husband, John. Later, she served as an Arizona state senator as the first female majority leader. She was a judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court and, in 1979, the Arizona Court of Appeals.
MPI/Archive Photos/Getty Images
O'Connor poses with her family after she was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981. With her, from left, are her son Jay, son Brian, husband John and son Scott.
Bettman Archive/Getty Images
In nominating O'Connor for the bench in 1981, President Ronald Reagan called O'Connor "truly a person for all seasons, possessing those unique qualities of temperament, fairness, intellectual capacity, and devotion to the public good which have characterized the 101 brethren who have preceded her."
AP
O'Connor is sworn in for her confirmation hearings in 1981.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
O'Connor waves outside the US Capitol shortly after her nomination was confirmed by the Senate.
Scott Applewhite/AP
O'Connor is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1981. Her husband, John, is holding two family Bibles.
Cobis/Getty Images
O'Connor stands in front of the Supreme Court after being sworn in as its first-ever female justice.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
O'Connor is seen in her chambers 10 days after she was sworn in.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
O'Connor poses with other Supreme Court justices for an official photo in 1982. With O'Connor in the back row, from left, are John Paul Stevens, Lewis F. Powell Jr. and William Rehnquist. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William J. Brennan Jr., Chief Justice Warren Burger, Byron White and Harry Blackmun.
Bettman Archive/Getty Images
O'Connor and her husband, John, visit the Great Wall of China in 1987.
Neal Ulevich/AP
O'Connor, sitting next to fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, shakes hands with US Sen. Warren Bruce Rudman before a subcommittee meeting in 1992.
Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
O'Connor dances with her husband, John, at a ball in Washington, DC, in 1998.
Karin Cooper/Liaison/Getty Images
During her tenure, the court for a time was known informally as the "O'Connor Court" because she served as the deciding vote in so many controversial cases. She was perhaps best noted for her vote in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 opinion that reaffirmed a woman's right to an abortion. Under the new ruling a state could not impose an "undue burden" on a woman seeking an abortion. The opinion would be overturned in 2022 by a conservative court bolstered by three of President Donald Trump's nominees.
Liaison/Getty Images
O'Connor and fellow Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are surrounded by statues of men as they pose together at the US Capitol in 2001.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
From left, O'Connor, Chief Justice William Rehnquist and Justice Anthony Kennedy take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Supreme Court in 2003. The court's facilities were being modernized.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
O'Connor is joined by President George W. Bush, left, as she swears in Attorney General Alberto Gonzales in 2005. Gonzales' mother, Maria, is second from left and his wife, Rebecca, is second from right.
Martin H. Simon/Pool/Getty Images
O'Connor receives applause after she spoke at a judicial conference in Spokane, Washington, in 2005. This was a few weeks after she announced that she would be retiring from the court to care for her husband, who was ailing from Alzheimer's disease.
Jeff T. Green/Getty Images
O'Connor weeps as pallbearers carry the casket of former Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2005. Rehnquist was her classmate at Stanford Law School, and the two once dated.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
O'Connor waves during the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, in 2006. She was accompanied by her grandchildren.
Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
O'Connor speaks at the Justice Department in 2006 as part of an event for Women's History Month.
David Scull/Bloomberg/Getty Images
O'Connor receives the Lincoln Medal from President George W. Bush in 2008.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
O'Connor speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, in 2008.
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
O'Connor talks with Solicitor General Elena Kagan during a forum in Washington, DC, in 2009. Kagan was nominated to the Supreme Court in 2010.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Barack Obama presents O'Connor with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
O'Connor and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attend a Women's Conference in Long Beach, California, in 2010.
Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/Getty Images
O'Connor tours an exhibit about her at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2011. Growing up on the Lazy B Ranch in Arizona, O'Connor was known for her self-reliance and independence, traits she acquired as a young woman branding cattle, driving tractors and firing rifles.
Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images
O'Connor testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2012. She spoke to the necessity for civics education in maintaining an independent judiciary. She also expressed doubt about the process in some states of electing judges, and about the validity of asking Supreme Court nominees how they would vote in the future.
T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images
O'Connor receives the Anam Cara Award at the Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix in 2014.
Mike Moore/WireImage/Getty Images
Editor’s Note: Traci Lovitt is the practice leader of Issues & Appeals at the law firm Jones Day and a former clerk to the late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. The views expressed in this column are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

On the day of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s swearing-in at the Supreme Court, many girls and women, including 12-year-old me, started thinking for the first time about legal careers. One couldn’t help but wonder: If she could succeed in the legal field, why can’t I? Justice O’Connor received no offers for an attorney position in private practice after graduating in the top 10% of her Stanford Law School class. Through merit, government service and grit, she nonetheless became a formidable force in Arizona and ultimately, in her words, the “FWOTSC” (First Woman On The Supreme Court).

Traci Lovitt
Courtesy Traci Lovitt

On that day in 1981, Justice O’Connor proved that women could succeed at the highest levels of the legal profession. She gave generations of women hope. And today we benefit from the spark of optimism she ignited. As the first, and a wildly successful first at that, Justice O’Connor paved the way for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s elevation over a decade later and the elevation of the four women who sit on the US Supreme Court today. Justice O’Connor is also why so many women are now leaders in the legal profession — the women leaders in their 50s and 60s today were the girls and young women of 1981.

With Justice O’Connor’s death, the United States has lost a legend. Her legacy is that of the first female US Supreme Court Justice — the ultimate ceiling smasher. She opened doors and changed the legal profession forever and for the better. To those who knew her personally, Justice O’Connor was even more. She was a rare combination of brilliance, wit, kindness and civility, tinged with a confident toughness that came from growing up on a cattle ranch. She was deeply committed to her country, the court and her family, including her extended clerk family. She will be sorely missed and should always be honored.

Traci Lovitt (left) sits beside Justice Sandra Day O'Connor (right).
Courtesy Traci Lovitt

Due to her years of failing health and ultimate withdrawal from public life, Justice O’Connor has not been part of our national dialogue for years, and her accomplishments may not be well known to today’s younger generations. The reality is that, in 1981, the legal profession was not welcoming to women and, according to USCourts.gov, only 7.3% of federal judges were women. But that year, Justice O’Connor was nominated and confirmed as the first female associate justice on US Supreme Court.

The hope Justice O’Connor sparked in me as a child actually caught fire.  After graduating from law school, I had the honor of serving as her law clerk and getting to know her as a person, not just a public figure.  To me, she has a second legacy as a truly kind and caring person.

Justice Sandra Day O'Connor kayaks on a river trip.
Courtesy Traci Lovitt

On a personal level, Justice O’Connor had the swagger and confidence of a rancher, but she was also an incredibly gracious, considerate, high-energy person who applied a human touch to every situation. She showed concern for those around her, especially for her clerks’ wellbeing.

For example, on the weekends before oral arguments, the justice would meet with her clerks to discuss the upcoming cases. That was not uncommon at the court, but how she concluded the meetings was. Justice O’Connor prepared a hot, homemade meal for herself and the clerks — bringing her crockpot to the court to keep it warm — and after the meeting, we would all dine together in chambers.

Courtesy Traci Lovitt

When the term became stressful due to the volume of work, Justice O’Connor would plan field trips to give her clerks a break. We visited museums, flower gardens and sometimes would just walk the National Mall.

Justice O’Connor took credit for my marriage as a result of one of those field trips.  At the end of the term, she planned a sea kayaking trip down the Potomac River for her clerks and their partners. Unlike my co-clerks, I was not married or engaged at the time and was unsure who to invite. Justice O’Connor decided to take matters into her own hands.

Scheming with the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she invited Ara Lovitt, who she referred to as “that Scalia clerk who keeps hanging around Chambers,” to be my sea kayaking partner. “That Scalia clerk” and I were married only a few years later. And later on, when we had children, Justice O’Connor sent them “SO’C Grand Clerk” T-shirts. Her spirit was incomparable.

Justice O’Connor was not only an historical giant but a fundamentally caring person, and her concern for others and the impacts of her decisions marked her time on the court. I mourn her deeply but am forever grateful for the impact she had on our country and for the blessing of knowing her.

