Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for the season finale of “The Golden Bachelor.”

CNN —

“The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner not only chose his lady, but they announced that they will be getting married next month.

Following his engagement to Theresa Nist, it was announced during the “After the Final Rose” special that the couple will marry on ABC during a wedding special on January 4.

Host Jesse Palmer announced that the show would be sending the couple to Italy.

“We can use that as our honeymoon trip because we are going to get married. We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Turner said. “As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married!”

Turner is 72 and Nist is 70.

“​​When you’re in your 20s and you put something off for a year, it’s a very small percentage of your life,” Gerry told People magazine in an interview. “In your 70s, the clock ticks faster. And I’m 100% certain I found the right girl for me. So it’s like, why not?”

“I met the man of my dreams,” Nist added. “It wasn’t our original timeline, but to be presented with the wedding of our dreams? Spectacular, incredible, wow!”

Turner chose between finalists Leslie Fhima and Nist on Thursday.

For her part, Fhima said that she was “devastated.”

“I broke down my walls, and I fell in love with him so much,” she said. “I haven’t fallen in love with someone in a really long time, so it was hard.”

The latest series in the “Bachelor” reality franchise has proven popular, highlighting older singles looking for love.

There has been interest expressed on social media for Fhima to become the first “Golden Bachlorette.”