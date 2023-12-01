CNN —

King Charles III will use his opening address to delegates at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai Friday to tell world leaders that the warning signs of the climate crisis are being ignored, with devastating consequences for lives and livelihoods, according to the UK’s Press Association.

The King is expected to tell International leaders that he hopes the summit will be a “critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” and will urge them to work together. He is expected to tell delegates that the “hope of the world” rests on decisions taken at the international summit.

Friday will mark the King’s first big speech on climate change since he became monarch last year. The King did not attend last year’s COP27 summit in Egypt, after the then UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss advised him against going. CNN understood at the time that, the monarch and government jointly agreed that the climate summit wasn’t the right occasion for the King’s first trip overseas as sovereign.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has already spoken at the ceremony, announced a $30 billion green investment fund, “designed to bridge the climate finance gap.”

Developing nations have long pushed the rich world to channel more financing to the global south to help it make the green transition. He spoke in Dubai, where the UAE is hosting the talks.

After a year of record global temperatures, fueling deadly extreme weather, the pressure is high at COP28 for leaders to make ambitious progress on tackling the climate crisis. But countries still remain divided about the role fossil fuels, the main driver of climate change, will play in the future.

COP28, which opened yesterday, started with a significant development as countries formally adopted a damage fund, decades in the making, to help nations hit hardest by the climate crisis.

Among countries making immediate commitments were the United Arab Emirates and Germany, both of which pledged $100 million, and the UK, which announced £60million, part of which will be used for “other arrangements,” according to the news release. The US announced a commitment of $17.5 million, which some experts and advocacy groups said was was “embarrassing.”

World leaders including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil’s President Lula Da Silva, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley are due to address delegates later.

