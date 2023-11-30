The world’s most expensive cities in which to live in 2023

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
3 minute read
Published 9:33 PM EST, Wed November 29, 2023
<strong>World's most expensive cities: </strong>The Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Worldwide Cost of Living Index ranks San Francisco as the 10th most expensive city in the world. Click through the gallery for nine more even pricey cities.
Alexander Spatari/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>8. Copenhagen (tie): </strong>Denmark's capital was one of four European cities in the top 10, tying for eighth place.
Daniel Rasmussen/Visit Copenhagen
<strong>8. Tel Aviv (tie):</strong> Set on Israel's Mediterranean coast, the nation's second-largest city in population also came in eighth place on the list.
Maremagnum/Corbis Documentary RF/Getty Images
<strong>7. Paris: </strong>The French capital is the seventh most expensive city in the world, according to the EIU's 2023 Worldwide Cost of Living Index.
Delpixart/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
<strong>6. Los Angeles: </strong>The "City of Angels" is one of three US cities in the top 10, ranking in sixth place.
ViewApart/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
<strong>5. Hong Kong: </strong>The "Pearl of the Orient" came in fifth on the annual list of the world's most expensive cities.
Chunyip Wong/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>3. Geneva, Switzerland (tie):</strong> Switzerland's second-largest city shares third place with an iconic US destination.
Stefano Politi Markovina/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>3. New York (tie): "</strong>The Big Apple" was the highest US city on the list, dropping from its first place position in 2022.
Maremagnum/Corbis Documentary RF/Getty Images
<strong>1: Singapore (tie): </strong>The city-state shared the top spot with New York in 2022, and it has tied for first place again this year.
John Seaton Callahan/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images
<strong>1. Zurich, Switzerland (tie): </strong>The largest city in Switzerland has jumped from sixth place in 2022 to No. 1 on the 2023 list, tying with Singapore.
Pol Albarrán/Moment RF/Getty Images
CNN  — 

In news that won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been feeling the pinch, the global cost of living crisis is far from over. And big-city dwellers can really take a hit.

According to the annual Worldwide Cost of Living Index that’s published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the average cost of living rose by 7.4% this year. Grocery prices increased the fastest.

Although this is slightly lower than the 8.1% jump the same survey recorded in 2022, the numbers remain significantly higher than “historic trends.”

But there is some good news. Utility prices, the fastest rising category in the 2022 survey, showed the least amount o