CNN —
In news that won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been feeling the pinch, the global cost of living crisis is far from over. And big-city dwellers can really take a hit.
According to the annual Worldwide Cost of Living Index that’s published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the average cost of living rose by 7.4% this year. Grocery prices increased the fastest.
Although this is slightly lower than the 8.1% jump the same survey recorded in 2022, the numbers remain significantly higher than “historic trends.”
But there is some good news. Utility prices, the fastest rising category in the 2022 survey, showed the least amount o