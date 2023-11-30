Pirelli calendar 2024: Idris Elba and Angela Bassett headline ‘Timeless’ show of Black excellence
By Alex Rees and Tom Page, CNN
3 minute read
Published
9:03 AM EST, Thu November 30, 2023
Link Copied!
The 2024 Pirelli Calendar has been released. With the title and theme of "Timeless," it was photographed by Prince Gyasi, the first Black and first African photographer to shoot the calendar. For his models, he hand-picked leaders from the arts and sports worlds, as well as royalty from his native Ghana. (Pictured: model Naomi Campbell.)
Prince Gyasi
Actor Angela Bassett photographed for the 2024 Pirelli Calendar by Prince Gyasi. The Ghanaian kick-started his career with street photography in the capital Accra, using an iPhone. He swiftly rose to the industry's upper echelons, shooting large advertising campaigns and magazine covers.
Prince Gyasi
Gyasi took the opportunity to include Ghanaian royalty in the calendar, returning to Ghana to shoot Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, king of the Asante people.
Prince Gyasi
Poet Amanda Gorman and writer Margot Lee Shetterly take us to school with messages on a blue chalkboard. Bold block colors are a signature of Gyasi's work.
Prince Gyasi
Actor Idris Elba was photographed for the 2024 Pirelli Calendar by Prince Gyasi. Gyasi used a large studio setup but the final images have received further digital embellishment.