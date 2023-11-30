Left - UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 31: Ranking member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled "Threats to the Homeland," in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Right - BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks during the third installment of The Senate Project with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) moderated by FOX News Channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, at left, and Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, are pictured.
Republican senators were alarmed and relieved when they learned that their colleague Sen. Joni Ernst had choked during a party lunch on Thursday and was rescued by Sen. Rand Paul, who gave her the Heimlich maneuver.

An aide to Ernst said the senator is OK.

Ernst appeared to be making jokes about the experience on social media, tweeting, “Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks @randpaul!”

Ernst was actually hosting the lunch as GOP senators rotate those chores for their Thursday lunches when they offer foods unique to their states. Ernst, from Iowa, served big pork chops and ribeyes.

“I didn’t actually see it,” said Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican of Texas. “We’ve had that happen one other time to one of our members. It’s kind of scary.”

Wyoming Republican Cynthia Lummis said Paul, who is a doctor, and Ernst addressed the lunch after it happened and there was a discussion about how to notice someone is choking and that senators can get training to perform the Heimlich in the Capitol.

“God bless Rand Paul. I never thought I would say that,” quipped Sen. Lindsay Graham, a South Carolina Republican who was not present when it happened.