Opinion: Henry Kissinger’s obsession with American power

Opinion by Jeremi Suri
5 minute read
Published 8:59 AM EST, Thu November 30, 2023
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger poses for a portrait in Washington, DC, in 2011.
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger poses for a portrait in Washington, DC, in 2011.
Stephen Voss/Redux
An 11-year-old Kissinger is seen with his younger brother, Walter, in the 1930s. Kissinger was born in Fürth, Germany, as Heinz Alfred Kissinger. His name was changed to Henry when his family fled Nazi Germany and settled in the United States.
An 11-year-old Kissinger is seen with his younger brother, Walter, in the 1930s. Kissinger was born in Fürth, Germany, as Heinz Alfred Kissinger. His name was changed to Henry when his family fled Nazi Germany and settled in the United States.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Kissinger, seen here in 1957, was a Harvard University faculty member who became associate director of Harvard's Center for International Affairs. He became a US citizen in 1943 and served in World War II.
Kissinger, seen here in 1957, was a Harvard University faculty member who became associate director of Harvard's Center for International Affairs. He became a US citizen in 1943 and served in World War II.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Kissinger, as US national security adviser, sits with US Secretary of State William P. Rogers in 1969. Earlier in the 1960s, Kissinger was a consultant for the National Security Council, the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and the State Department.
Kissinger, as US national security adviser, sits with US Secretary of State William P. Rogers in 1969. Earlier in the 1960s, Kissinger was a consultant for the National Security Council, the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and the State Department.
Alfred Eisenstaedt/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
Kissinger takes a call in his office in the early 1970s.
Kissinger takes a call in his office in the early 1970s.
Tom Blau/Camera Press/Redux
Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger stand at an Oval Office window on February 10, 1971.
Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger stand at an Oval Office window on February 10, 1971.
Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum
With Nixon watching, Kissinger is sworn in as Secretary of State by Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1973. Nixon called it "very significant in these days when we must think of America as part of the whole world community that for the first time in history a naturalized citizen is the secretary of state of the United States."
With Nixon watching, Kissinger is sworn in as Secretary of State by Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1973. Nixon called it "very significant in these days when we must think of America as part of the whole world community that for the first time in history a naturalized citizen is the secretary of state of the United States."
Everett Collection Inc/Alamy
Kissinger and Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho sign the Paris Peace Accords in 1973. The two men later were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but Tho refused to accept it.
Kissinger and Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho sign the Paris Peace Accords in 1973. The two men later were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but Tho refused to accept it.
MPI/Getty Images
Kissinger makes a statement after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.
Kissinger makes a statement after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.
Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
Kissinger hurriedly leaves the White House to head back to his office at the State Department after meeting with President Richard Nixon to discuss the Yom Kippur War, which was raging in Israel, in 1973.
Kissinger hurriedly leaves the White House to head back to his office at the State Department after meeting with President Richard Nixon to discuss the Yom Kippur War, which was raging in Israel, in 1973.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Kissinger accepts food from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai during a state banquet in Beijing in 1973.
Kissinger accepts food from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai during a state banquet in Beijing in 1973.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Kissinger talks with journalists on his way to meet with NATO foreign ministers.
Kissinger talks with journalists on his way to meet with NATO foreign ministers.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Kissinger, second from left, walks with Leonid Brezhnev, secretary-general of the Soviet Communist Party, in 1973.
Kissinger, second from left, walks with Leonid Brezhnev, secretary-general of the Soviet Communist Party, in 1973.
ITAR-TASS/Alamy
Kissinger poses for a photo in his office in Washington, DC.
Kissinger poses for a photo in his office in Washington, DC.
Dirck Halstead/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Kissinger and US President Gerald Ford remove their shoes during a visit to Japan in 1974.
Kissinger and US President Gerald Ford remove their shoes during a visit to Japan in 1974.
Time Life Pictures/The White House/Getty Images
Kissinger's wife, Nancy, pats her husband on the head as he checks newspapers while traveling between Egypt and Israel for peace negotiations.
Kissinger's wife, Nancy, pats her husband on the head as he checks newspapers while traveling between Egypt and Israel for peace negotiations.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Kissinger looks out a window at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in 1975.
Kissinger looks out a window at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in 1975.
David Hume Kennerly/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Kissinger talks with actor Kirk Douglas at a dinner party in 1977.
Kissinger talks with actor Kirk Douglas at a dinner party in 1977.
News Syndication/Times Newspapers Ltd/Redux
Kissinger stands with his son, David, after he graduated from the Concord Academy in Massachusetts in 1979. Kissinger also had a daughter, Elizabeth.
Kissinger stands with his son, David, after he graduated from the Concord Academy in Massachusetts in 1979. Kissinger also had a daughter, Elizabeth.
Mikki Ansin/Getty Images
Kissinger testifies before the Senate Energy Committee.
Kissinger testifies before the Senate Energy Committee.
Diana Walker/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
Kissinger speaks to reporters at a hospital in Boston, where he announced that he would undergo triple bypass heart surgery in 1982.
Kissinger speaks to reporters at a hospital in Boston, where he announced that he would undergo triple bypass heart surgery in 1982.
Peter Southwock/AP
From left, Kissinger, Princess Diana, Colin Powell and Barbara Walters attend the United Cerebral Palsy annual dinner in New York in 1995. Diana received a humanitarian award.
From left, Kissinger, Princess Diana, Colin Powell and Barbara Walters attend the United Cerebral Palsy annual dinner in New York in 1995. Diana received a humanitarian award.
Rota/Camera Press/Redux
Kissinger signs a picture of himself at the Richard Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California, in 2001.
Kissinger signs a picture of himself at the Richard Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California, in 2001.
David McNew/Getty Images
Kissinger stands with President George W. Bush in New York after Bush spoke about the economy in 2008.
Kissinger stands with President George W. Bush in New York after Bush spoke about the economy in 2008.
Charles Dharapak/AP
Kissinger receives a Golden Victoria Award from German President Christian Wulff in Berlin in 2011.
Kissinger receives a Golden Victoria Award from German President Christian Wulff in Berlin in 2011.
Stephan Schraps/Getty Images
From left, former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Kissinger join Secretary of State John Kerry for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the US Diplomacy Center in 2014.
From left, former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Kissinger join Secretary of State John Kerry for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the US Diplomacy Center in 2014.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Kissinger is greeted by US Sen. John McCain after a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in 2015.
Kissinger is greeted by US Sen. John McCain after a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in 2015.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
US Defense Secretary Ash Carter hosts an award ceremony in 2016 honoring Kissinger for his years of distinguished public service.
US Defense Secretary Ash Carter hosts an award ceremony in 2016 honoring Kissinger for his years of distinguished public service.
Xinhua/Yin Bogu/Getty Images
Kissinger joins Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the United States, on a visit to the new Chinese pavilion of the Nixon Library and Museum in 2016.
Kissinger joins Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the United States, on a visit to the new Chinese pavilion of the Nixon Library and Museum in 2016.
Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun/Redux
President Donald Trump speaks with Kissinger during a meeting in the White House Oval Office in 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks with Kissinger during a meeting in the White House Oval Office in 2017.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Kissinger touches McCain's casket as he lies in state at the US Capitol in 2018.
Kissinger touches McCain's casket as he lies in state at the US Capitol in 2018.
Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images
Kissinger receives the Bavarian Order of Maximilian for Science and the Arts during a reception at his birthplace of Fürth, Germany, in June 2023.
Kissinger receives the Bavarian Order of Maximilian for Science and the Arts during a reception at his birthplace of Fürth, Germany, in June 2023.
Daniel Vogl/Daniel Vogl/dpa/AP
Kissinger meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in July 2023.
Kissinger meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in July 2023.
CNS/AFP/Getty Images
Henry Kissinger's life in pictures

Editor’s Note: Jeremi Suri holds the Mack Brown Distinguished Chair for Leadership in Global Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is a professor in the History Department and the LBJ School. He is the author and editor of 11 books, including “Henry Kissinger and the American Century” and “Civil War By Other Means: America’s Long and Unfinished Fight for Democracy.” He is the co-host of the podcast, “This is Democracy.” The views expressed here is his own. Read more opinion on CNN.

CNN  — 

His life was as improbable as it was consequential. Henry Kissinger was born in a small Jewish ghetto in a small town, Fürth, in Germany. His grandparents were murdered by the Nazis, and he barely escaped. Henry, his father, mother and brother fled to New York in late 1938. They never wanted to leave Germany, but they had no choice.

Jeremi Suri
Jeremi Suri
Korey Howell Photography

Like so many other refugees, they were unprepared for their new home. A slight adolescent, 15-year-old Henry did not speak any English, and he had few prospects. He attended public high school in Manhattan, worked evenings to help keep his family fed and prepared to become an accountant. It was a reasonable aspiration for a Jewish immigrant in New York.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the American entrance into the Second World War changed Kissinger, as it changed the United States. He joined the Army, leaving his Orthodox, kosher home for the first time. He went back to Germany, now as a part of the American occupying force. And that is how his career really began, one that would be defined by his identity as a cosmopolitan wise man and his lifelong pursuit of power – and one that would mark America and the world in lasting, controversial ways.

American leaders were desperate for talented young men who knew German society but had an attachment to the United States. Kissinger was a fortunate fit. Although he looked and sounded German (as he would for the rest of his life), his Jewish background meant he would never sympathize with the Nazis. Americans could trust him. He stayed in the Army an extra year after the war, working to create a new American-influenced Germany — the foundation for a postwar order in Europe.

Army recommendations and the GI Bill gave Kissinger a chance to attend Harvard University as an older undergraduate — unthinkable before the war due to his refugee experience, his Jewishness and his lack of wealth, among other reasons. Harvard connected Kissinger to a new generation of European émigré students and scholars, committed to helping the United States lead the world and prevent another totalitarian regime, this time in the Soviet Union, from destroying civilization.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger arrives for a memorial service for late Social Democratic senior politician Egon Bahr at St. Mary's Church in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger arrives for a memorial service for late Social Democratic senior politician Egon Bahr at St. Mary's Church in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
video

Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger’s career

This became Kissinger’s life-long mission: using power to promote the United States (and himself) as bulwarks against the abyss, light amidst what he saw as the creeping darkness. His pessimism about the threats to humanity, especially in a nuclear world, made him desperate for American dominance. The United States would use its strength to stop another apocalypse. Kissinger never joined the Foreign Service, but he saw the intersection between diplomacy and military affairs as the place to make a lasting difference.

After Harvard, Kissinger rose fast to the heights of power, and he never left, because this mission resonated with presidents, business leaders and so many others. Kissinger worked tirelessly in this pursuit. As a scholar of war and diplomacy he strived to strengthen the American-led Western alliance in Europe, nurturing military, economic and diplomatic cooperation among the key leaders in each capital.

As President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford’s chief foreign policy aide, he expanded his canvas to China and the Middle East, among many other places. Kissinger opened the first direct relations between the United States and Communist China, giving Washington a clear advantage over Moscow in Asia as Soviet relations in the region deteriorated. After the 1973 War between Israel and its Arab neighbors, Kissinger made the United States the key external actor in that region — the largest source of aid and military assistance to Israel, Egypt and other states willing to work closely with Washington and sideline Moscow.

US President Gerald Ford confers with secretary of State Henry Kissinger 1974. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
US President Gerald Ford confers with secretary of State Henry Kissinger 1974. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Opinion: The one lesson to take away from Henry Kissinger’s journey

Kissinger was always a refugee, always conscious that he had come to the United States fleeing massive atrocities. He condemned those who believed the United States could somehow perfect human beings. Kissinger described Wilsonian idealistic impulses as naïve and dangerous. The hate and violence always shadowed his views of society.

Kissinger wanted to use American power as a better alternative, a lesser evil, for salvaging the best of humanity and limiting the damage from human frailty and flaws. That calculus drove him to dark places. That is how he sought to justify intense bombing of Vietnam and Cambodia during the Vietnam War — killing some innocent people, he claimed, to prevent what he viewed as the far greater suffering that accompanied communist tyranny.

That is also how he explained US support for repressive regimes in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and other parts of South America.  And that is how he rationalized diplomatic favoritism for dictatorships in Iran, Egypt, South Korea, Indonesia and Pakistan that offered stability, Kissinger contended, rather than the chaos and strife of societies he deemed ill-prepared for democracy.

His underlying worthwhile mission went too far, producing in Vietnam, Latin America and Iran some of the very nightmares he sought to prevent. Too much American power and too much support for anti-communist strongmen brought its own form of apocalypse.

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

The death, destruction and suffering in each of these societies were incontrovertible evidence of this fact. The intense protests in the United States against Kissinger’s policies — and the anger expressed toward him, even in death — show how his unwavering commitment to American power often harmed the people that power was meant to serve.

Kissinger’s life was, therefore, a parable of progress and a tragedy of hubris at the same time. He proudly lived the American dream. He made the world safer for millions of people like himself. Kissinger also imbibed a self-righteousness and an obsession with power that distorted his perspective. For all his intelligence, he never understood how deeply American power could threaten and harm people who stood in its way.

For better and worse, Kissinger’s life was the story of American power in the last century. That is why he matters so much. His death offers an opportunity for reflection on what American power has done and what it might become.

Related