CNN —

Some fans may not be happy with Andre 3000 for releasing a record that isn’t a rap song, but give the man some credit.

The artist, who has been beloved as both a solo act and part of the hip-hop duo Outkast, has broken a Billboard record for the longest song to ever crack the Billboard Hot 100.

Fittingly, Andre 3000’s flute hit also has a long title: “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

With a run time of 12 minutes and 20 seconds, the song entered at No. 90 and “becomes the longest-running song ever to have hit the chart, surpassing Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum,’ at 10:21 in length,” according to Billboard.

Andre 3000, now 48, has suggested that he may have aged out of the hip-hop game. Much of his audience has pushed back on that, while embracing the new music. His all-instrumental “New Blue Sun,” has hit No. 1 on the New Age Albums chart.