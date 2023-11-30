Andre 3000 attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andre 3000 on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Some fans may not be happy with Andre 3000 for releasing a record that isn’t a rap song, but give the man some credit.

The artist, who has been beloved as both a solo act and part of the hip-hop duo Outkast, has broken a Billboard record for the longest song to ever crack the Billboard Hot 100.

Fittingly, Andre 3000’s flute hit also has a long title: “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

With a run time of 12 minutes and 20 seconds, the song entered at No. 90 and “becomes the longest-running song ever to have hit the chart, surpassing Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum,’ at 10:21 in length,” according to Billboard.

Andre 3000, now 48, has suggested that he may have aged out of the hip-hop game. Much of his audience has pushed back on that, while embracing the new music. His all-instrumental “New Blue Sun,” has hit No. 1 on the New Age Albums chart.