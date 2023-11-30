Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 1, 2023

Today on CNN10, the UN is holding its annual climate summit – called COP28 – in Dubai, where damage funds are being negotiated. Meanwhile, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is making progress towards the Biden administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes from US water systems, proposing a deadline for removal. We’ll cover haircuts for kids at a school in Massachusetts, and the death of the iconic, controversial US foreign policy figure Henry Kissinger.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. The rooftop area of Fenway Park, a baseball stadium, was transformed into an urban garden. Which team calls it their home base?

2. Israel and Hamas have made multiple extensions to their temporary ceasefire agreement that included exchanging hostages and prisoners. What was the original duration of the truce they had agreed upon?

3. What is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?

4. Which city in the US is home to the world’s largest Christmas light maze?

5. This week, 41 workers were rescued from a collapsed tunnel in what country?

6. What is the name of the rare weather phenomenon where purple and green lights hover on the horizon?

7. What led New Zealand to reverse its generational smoking ban?

8. A sports magazine deleted several articles from its website after a report found they were created under fake author names and profile images generated by artificial intelligence. What is the name of the magazine?

9. What city is hosting this year’s climate summit, COP 28?

10. The EPA proposed to replace pipes made of which metal in the US water system?

