CNN —

Ryan Fournier, a co-founder of the political organization Students for Trump, was arrested and charged with assault last week in North Carolina after allegedly hitting a woman with a gun, court records show.

Fournier was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon on November 21, according to online court records from Johnston County. He was released on a $2,500 bond later that day, the documents say.

He is accused of grabbing a woman by her arm and hitting her in the forehead with a firearm, according to the charging documents, which have the woman’s redacted.

Fournier waived his right to assigned counsel in the case, the documents show.

CNN has made attempts to reach Fournier for comment.

He is scheduled to appear at a hearing on December 18 at the Johnston County Courthouse, records show.

Fournier is the chairman of Students for Trump, which he co-founded in 2015 when he was a freshman at Campbell University, according to his website. Fournier also heads Radical Alert, which claims it “is watching and exposing” what it calls “radicals” who have “taken over American college campuses,” the organization’s website says.